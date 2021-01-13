Wolves defeat Wingate 75-74

NEWBERRY — The Wolves had four players in double figures as they outscored the Wingate 23-10 in the fourth quarter to take a 75-74 victory last week.

Kelsey Brett would score the first six points of the game for Newberry to give the Wolves an early 6-5 lead. With Newberry leading 8-7 with 6:27 left in the quarter, Wingate would go on a 7-1 run over the next three minutes to take a 14-9 lead. The Bulldogs would continue to lead throughout the quarter and take a 24-16 lead into the next period.

Less than a minute into the second quarter, Newberry would cut the Bulldog lead to three points, with two free throws from Mylaysia Gates and a three-pointer by Courtney Virgo. Wingate would again go on a shot run to make it a 31-23 game. A three-point basket by Keli Romas with 1:14 left in the half would cut the Bulldog lead to two. After a three-pointer by Wingate, Romas would score the half’s final five points to cut the deficit to 43-40.

The Bulldogs would come out on fire in the second half, outscoring the Wolves 21-12 to take a 64-52 lead into the game’s final ten minutes. Back-to-back three-point baskets by Mackenzie Miller and Courtney Virgo would cut the Wingate lead to six.

With 6:05 remaining in the game, Wingate would hold a 73-65 lead, but Ericka Wiseley would hit back to back jumpers to make it a four point game. Kelsey Brett would hit a three-pointer with 3:11 remaining to make the score 74-72. Romas would hit a jumper in the lane to tie the game with just over a minute remaining. The Wolves would hold Wingate scoreless, and after a missed three-pointer by Brett, Wiseley would grab the rebound and get fouled with 1.2 seconds remaining. She would hit one of two free throws to give the Wolves the lead and victory.

Inside the Box Score:

• Keli Romas led all players with a season-high 21 points, including 3-3 from behind the arc. She and Mylaysia Gates both had six rebounds to lead the Wolves.

• Kelsey Brett added 16 points, while Courtney Virgo hit four three-pointers and finished with 14 points.

• Ericka Wiseley scored 10 points, with four rebounds and two blocks.