Wolves open season with convincing win over Trojans

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — The No. 12 Newberry Wolves opened the 2021 campaign with a 37-11 win over the Mount Olive Trojans Sunday afternoon on the strength of four pins and a pair of major decisions.

The win puts the Wolves at 1-0 on the season.

The dual started at 125 pounds, where Zach Shupp picked up a pair of first period takedowns en route to winning via fall in just 2:18, putting the Wolves up 6-0. After the Trojans won a 7-2 decision at 133 pounds, Isiah Royal dominated his opponent at 141 pounds, recording an early takedown and a reversal, which resulted in four back points, giving him an 8-2 lead after the first period. He started the second period on top, and picked up a two-point near fall as well as a penalty point to put him up 11-2. After starting the third period in the neutral position, Royal got a takedown, then added a bonus point for riding time, giving him a 14-3 major decision win.

Devan Moore took the mat at 149 pounds, and battled his opponent all the way into the third period, but ultimately came up on the short end of a 7-5 decision. Newberry would start a run at 157 pounds, where Will Evans picked up a pin just 24 seconds into the second period after starting in the bottom position. The Wolves pushed on to the 165 pound match, where Nolan Wheeler scored the final seven points to pick up a 9-1 win via major decision, putting Newberry up 20-6.

At 174 pounds, Caleb Spears ran up the score, recording four first period takedowns and adding a pair of takedowns and a four-point near fall in the second period. He would end up winning via tech fall in 5:36. Armando Acosta didn’t need very long at 184 pounds, winning via fall in 33 seconds, which handed the Wolves a 31-6 lead. After Mount Olive won a tech fall at 197 pounds, Bowdy Boyce picked up a fall at 285 pounds to end the dual, handing the Wolves their first win of the season.