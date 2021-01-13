Wolves top Bulldogs behind 20 points from Ford

WINGATE, N.C. – The Wolves used a second-half onslaught to pick up their second win of the season last week, 83-75 over the Wingate Bulldogs.

Newberry was led by Marcus Ford, who scored 20 points, pulled eight rebounds and dished out eight assists. QuanDaveon McCollum picked up a double-double, scoring 15 points and pulling 10 rebounds while TJ Brown had 15 points as well.

The Wolves came out of the gate slow, allowing Wingate to score the first seven points, with Newberry’s first bucket coming with 16:35 left in the half when Robin Bedford made a layup. That kicked off an 8-2 Newberry run over the next few minutes to make it a 9-8 Bulldogs lead. The teams would then trade buckets, with the largest lead being a four-point lead for Wingate. Newberry took their first lead of the game with 5:28 remaining, when Marcus Ford took a pass from QuanDaveon McCollum and drilled a three, putting the Wolves in front 29-27.

The Wolves and Bulldogs would continue to trade buckets over the closing minutes, including three pointers from Ford and Luke Seals, both of which brought the Wolves to within one point, though the Bulldogs would get the last bucket of the half and take a 42-39 lead into the locker room.

Coming out of the intermission, Newberry was hot, opening the half with a three from McCollum that evened things up. After Malakhi Stremlow hit a free throw and Wingate scored a bucket, Newberry started what would end up being an 11-5 run that would see Newberry shoot 5-8 from the field. The Bulldogs were able to stay within striking distance, but Newberry was able to continue to pull away, thanks to a layup from Stremlow with 10:17 to go, which was followed a short time later by Jalen Johnson hitting from deep to put Newberry up 11 points.

Wingate would continue to hang around though, but they couldn’t close the gap, as TJ Brown hit a pair of free throws with 3:05 remaining to put Newberry up 13, which effectively put the game out of reach. The Bulldogs would go 3-4 over the closing two minutes, ending on an 8-3 run but the Wolves were able to hang on to pick up their second SAC win of the season.

Inside the Box Score:

• Jalen Johnson had eight rebounds, eclipsing his previous career-high of three. The sophomore from Sumter had nine points and a pair of steals.

• Ford nearly recorded the first triple-double of the season for Newberry, recording 20 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. All three marks are season-highs for the senior from Eatonton, Ga.