Wolves roll past Mars Hill 65-50

NEWBERRY — Newberry picked up their second straight win as they cruised to a 65-50 victory over Mars Hill Saturday afternoon in South Atlantic Conference play.

A three-point basket by Payton Cronen and a layup by Ericka Wiseley would give the Wolves a quick 5-0 lead a minute and a half into the game. The Lions would get a basket from Gabby Gianikos to make it 5-2, but the Wolves would answer back with a Kelsey Brett layup to again make it a five-point game. Mars Hill would make it a one-point deficit with 7:13 remaining in the quarter; however, Cronen would hit another three-point shot to give the Wolves a 10-6 lead. The Lions would score six straight points to take their first lead of the game, but Newberry would get a three-pointer from Alexis Miller to take a one-point advantage. With the score tied at 15, Keli Romas would hit a layup with 39 seconds left to give the Wolves the two-point lead going into the second quarter.

Newberry looked like they may pull away from Mars Hill as they would begin the second period with seven straight points to take a 24-15 lead. The Lions battled back and cut the Newberry lead to five points with four minutes remaining in the quarter. A three-pointer by Courtney Virgo and Mylaysia Gates’s layup would put the Wolves up 35-25, and they would go on to lead 37-29 at the half.

Just like in the second quarter, the Wolves would come out hot. Brett would hit a layup, and Wiseley would get two free throws to increase the Wolves’ lead to 12 just over a minute into the period. A basket by Selby Baughman would end the short run by Newberry and cut the deficit to 10. However, Newberry would score on three straight possessions to increase their lead to 17. Mars Hill would scratch their way back and make it a nine-point game with 2:48 remaining in the quarter, but Newberry would finish the quarter with a 53-43 lead.

Neither team would be able to find the basket for the first four and a half minutes of the final quarter, but Gates would hit one of two free throws to increase the Newberry lead to 11. The Lions would then get a three-pointer from Hannah Chandler to cut the deficit to eight, but that would be as close as they would get. Newberry would outscore the Lions 11-4 to finish the game and take the victory.

Inside the Box Score:

• Kelsey Brett led the Wolves with 14 points while pulling down seven rebounds.

• Courtney Virgo recorded her third double-double of the season, scoring 13 points and grabbing a game-high ten rebounds.

• Ericka Wiseley and Mylaysia Gates each scored nine points, while Wiseley also had four blocks.