Banner Elk, N.C. — Lees-McRae College softball player Charlsy Traylor (Pomaria / Spartanburg Methodist) has been named a Preseason Player to Watch in the 2021 Conference Carolinas Preseason Poll, the league announced on Dec. 16.

Traylor, a senior, enters her second season in Banner Elk after leading the Bobcat pitchers in nearly all pitching statistical categories during the 2020 season, including a pair of wins over then nationally ranked No. 1 Young Harris.

