This time of year we celebrate the birth of Jesus. God gave His only begotten Son for everyone to have everlasting life. The greatest gift anyone could ever give, yet so many will not accept that wonderful gift of love.

It never gets old reading the birth of Jesus in Luke.

Many times we get so busy shopping and buying gifts for others that we fail to realize that the real reason for the season is Jesus.

Sure, we want to buy our children the things that will make them happy. But, the most important thing is to teach them about Jesus and the gift of salvation. Instead of being burdened down with shopping, cooking and other things, let’s share the birth of Jesus with others.

As we gather with our families, let’s put aside disagreements and misunderstandings and enjoy the time we have together. We never know how much time we have to share each other, this could very well be our last Christmas together. Let’s enjoy our time together with family and friends, and share love.

Merry Christmas to everyone and Happy Birthday Jesus.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.