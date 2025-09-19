GREENWOOD, S.C. — Whitmire drops two consecutive games to a .500 record after a 2-0 start to the season. The Wolverines(2-2) fell 35-16 to Greenwood Christian(4-1) on Friday, Sept. 12th.

The Wolverines had a lot of to overcome in Friday’s road contest against the Hawks and the biggest thing was replacing both their quarterbacks. Starting quarterback Kaden Malpass and backup Ashton Alexander both were out due to injury. It was a struggle for the Wolverines’ offense all night.

The Hawks got off to a strong start by returning the opening kickoff 99-yards for a touchdown, but that was all of the action in the first quarter because both offenses struggled. Greenwood Christian took a 7-0 lead into the second quarter.

The defensive struggled continued for much of the second quarter, but the home team eventually found a spark with their run game on a long scoring drive that end with rushing touchdown by their quarterback from inside of the five-yard line. Greenwood Christian would hold onto a 14-0 lead and would take into halftime.

The Wolverines received the ball first after halftime and had a costly fumble to kill any early momentum in the second half. Greenwood Christian capitalized on the turnover and turned it into seven points through the air to take a 21-0 lead.

Whitmire finally put a good offensive drive together using their rushing attack. They converted to two-point conversion attempt and only trailed 21-8. The Hawks quickly answered with a touchdown drive late in the third quarter to extend their lead to 28-8.

The Wolverines offense struggled in the early parts of the fourth quarter, but finally put together a good drive with their run game yet again and was able to score a touchdown with about five minutes left in regulation. They also were successful on the two-point conversion attempt again to make it a 28-16 game. It was a long shot, but they put themselves in position to possibly pull off a late game comeback.

Greenwood Christian put an end to any comeback attempt with a long scoring drive that put the Wolverines away.

“We battled hard tonight but the injuries were too much to overcome. Crue Keller and D’Angelo Ruff did their best to help our offense out but it just wasn’t enough. We have a bye week coming up and it should help us a lot because we will get a chance to get some guys healed up and back healthy,” said Wolverines’ head coach Andrew Campbell.

