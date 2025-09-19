PROSPERITY, S.C. — The Lady Rebels volleyball team are off to a hot start to begin the season. Mid-Carolina(12-1, 1-0 region 3-AAA) defeated Fairfield Central in three consecutive sets on Wednesday, Sept. 10th at home.

Mid-Carolina are now winners of six consecutive games following Wednesday’s win. The Lady Rebels got off to a hot start in against the Lady Griffins in the first set and dominated the set to win it 25-5.

The home team continued their good play by dominating the second set with a 25-9 win. Then, they put the Lady Griffins away with a 25-10 win to close out the third set.

Mid-Carolina are also winners of 12 of their first 13 games with their only loss coming in their season opener on Aug. 26 to Strom Thurmond. The Rebels have swept eight of their 13 opponents this season in macth sets and dominatedin two preseason tournaments. Ashleigh Long and Kaylee Belcher have stepped as leaders this season after losing a talented senior class from last year that made it to the second round of the state playoffs.

Mid-Carolina will be back in action on Sept.16 at home against Columbia. This will be the Lady Rebels second region match of the season as they enter the region play part of their schedule.