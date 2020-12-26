Royal ranked No. 1 in NWCA Coaches Preseason Poll

NEWBERRY — Senior Isiah Royal is the top-ranked wrestler at 141 pounds heading into the 2020-21 season, according to the National Wrestling Coaches Association Preseason Poll that was released Dec. 18.

Junior ZeBrandon Gant will enter the season ranked fourth at 184 pounds.

As a team, Newberry is tied for 12th along with Fort Hays State and Minnesota State. A trio of Wolves were also ranked in The Open Mat’s latest rankings, released earlier the same week.

Royal finished the 2019-20 season with a 23-2 record, with his only losses coming against Division I opponents. He swept his way through the NCAA Super Region 2 tournament and advanced to the national tournament. He was subsequently named Super Region Wrestler of the Year and named an All-American for the second straight season. The Open Mat has him ranked as the No. 2 wrestler at 141 pounds.

Gant was 27-5 in 2019-20, and like Royal, went undefeated at the Super Region tournament to qualify for the National Tournament. Gant was rewarded for his efforts by being named to the All-American team. He is ranked fourth in the latest rankings from The Open Mat.

Caleb Spears is up two spots to No. 6 at 174 pounds. The senior finished last season with a 20-8 record, and was a second-team All-Conference selection.

The Wolves, who were picked to repeat as South Atlantic Conference Carolinas champions, will open the 2020-21 season Jan. 10 when they face Mount Olive on the road.

They will make their Eleazer Arena debut on Jan. 14 when they host King University.