Newberry College men’s soccer announce 2020 signing class

NEWBERRY — Bryce Cooper Newberry College’s men’s soccer coach announced the addition of 19 student-athletes who will be joining the team beginning this fall.

“With the steps we took last year as a program, our goals were to add depth in certain positions and address a few key impact positions, including center back, outside back, center forward and winger, that would give us a bit more quality and competition throughout both teams,” said Cooper. “I feel that we’ve addressed the areas we wanted to address while continuing to build on the fantastic group of returners we have coming back. This class is a good blend of transfers, internationals, and regional players who possess the qualities and character we look for in players while seeing what we’ve built here over these last four to five years and want to help us take it to the next level. They come from championship high school and club programs, which will lend itself well to the competitive culture we have built here. I’m excited to get this group here in the fall and start working with them.”

Reid

Alex Reid is a central defender from Irmo. He played at Dutch Fork High School as well and for the South Carolinas United FC. Reid received two Leadership Awards from Dutch Fork.

“Newberry is a school close to home where I can continue my education and have the opportunity to play the sport I love,” Reid said.

Killian

Andrew Killian is a goalkeeper from Landrum, where he played at Landrum High School. While at Landrum, he was named MVP three times and also received the Landrum Cardinal Award. Killian also has five years of club experience playing for CFC.

“The team was fun to be around and made it easy to get to know. I liked the size of the school as well as the reputation that the nursing program has for students,” said Killian.

B. Malcolm

Brandon Malcolm is a forward from York and played at Clover High School. While playing at Clover, he was a three-time All-Region selection and in 2019 was named to 5A All-State. When he was not playing high school soccer, Malcolm also played for the Discoveries and South Carolina United FC.

“The scenery and the population of the school really suited my environmental preferences,” Malcolm said.

C. Malcolm

Cameron Malcolm is a midfielder from York, where he played for Clover High School. He also played for the Discoveries and South Carolina United FC.

“I chose Newberry because of the level of play and that it was close to home,” said Malcolm.

Gadsden

Chris Gadsden is a defender from Columbia, where he played at Richland Northeast High School and was an All-Region selection in 2019. Gadsden also played Club Soccer for the Congaree Rapid FC.

“I chose Newberry because it felt like a family environment, and I liked the nice campus,” said Gadsden.

Jackson

Colby Jackson is a midfielder from Chapin, where he played for Chapin High School. His Chapin team won the 2018 SCHSL 4A State Championship in 2018. In the off-season, he played for the South Carolina United FC as well as the Charlotte Independence. He received the SCUFC Leadership Award in 2018 as well as being named the Underclassman of the Year. In 2019, he was selected to the ODP Region III Team and the ODP South Team.

“I chose Newberry because I wanted to stay closer to my family, and I wanted to continue to play soccer,” said Jackson.

Stryfeller

Daniel Stryfeller is a forward from Simpsonville. He played for Mauldin High School, as well as the Carolina Elite Soccer Association.

On why he chose Newberry, Stryfeller said, “the small-town feel and being close to home.”

Bosch

Dylan Bosh is a defender/midfielder from Winston Salem, N.C. He played at Sheets Memorial High School, where he was a three-time All-State selection. In the off-season, Bosch also played for the Fusion ECNL Club.

“I chose Newberry because I felt it would be the best experience for my faith, while also being able to play the game I love and further my education,” said Bosch.

Gregory

Dylan Gregory is a midfielder from Griffin, Ga., where he was a captain and All-Region player for Spaulding High School. Gregory also played for the AFC Lighting NPL and Moba SA.

“I chose Newberry to continue my soccer career with a solid program while getting a great education at the same time,” said Gregory.

Ransom

Halim Ransom is a defender who is originally from Newark, N.J. and played for Irmo High School, where he was named Comeback Player of the Year. He played club soccer for West Georgia, Southern Soccer Academy, and South Carolinas United FC. He was also a part of a Club State Championship team, Regional Championship team, and a team that finished third at Nationals.

“I chose Newberry because it is a great private school with small class sizes that will help me with my individual learning,” said Ransom.

McDonnell

Harry McDonnell is a defender from Reading, England. He has played for Oxford United, JMA, and Marlow FC. McDonnell was a part of a team that was the NFYL Champions in 2018 and 2019.

On why he chose Newberry, Harry said, “a great mix of soccer and academics with the course I wanted to study. South Carolina was also appealing to me.”

Curte

John Curte is a midfielder from Breezy Point, N.Y., where he played at Athletes Leadership Academy and the Down Town Utd Soccer Club. He was the captain of his club team, and in 2019 his team had a first-place finish at the EDP Spring and the Massapequa College Showcase.

“I chose Newberry College because I felt it would not only help me grow as a player, but also as a person and student,” said Curte.

Castilla

Jorge Castilla is a midfielder from Mexico City, Mexico, and is transferring to Newberry from Tiffin University. He prepped at IMG Academy, where he was the U19NE MVP and played Club Soccer with Chivas Satellite.

“I chose Newberry because it’s great for my interest, sports, school, and community all in one,” Castilla said.

Zuniga

Jose Zuniga is a defender from Maynard, where he played for Maynard High School. Zuniga also played club soccer for FC Starts ECNL, as well as being a two-time League All-Star.

“I chose Newberry because it felt like home to me,” said Zuniga.

Mosley

Kobi Mosley is a defender from Montgomery, Ala., and played for Booker T. Washington Magnet High School. Mosley set the Booker T. Washington record for most goals in a season and ranked fourth in goals scored in the state in 2018-19. He played club soccer for Birmingham United Soccer Association, Vestavia Hills and the Capital City Streaks. Mosley served as team captain for his club and high school team, while his BUSA team won the ECNL National Premier League in 2018.

“I chose Newberry because of I love the size of the school and the location, and I really connected with the players and the coaching staff on my visit,” said Mosley.

Aguillon

Paul Aguillon is a midfielder from Savannah, Ga., where he played at Islands High School, where his team was the 3A Region Champions in 2019. He played club soccer for Savannah Celtic FC, Richmond Hill, Savannah Utd Storm Soccer Academy and Tormenta FC.

“The campus and the team seem like a perfect fit and close to home,” said Aguillon.

Noren

Robin Noren is a defender from Boras, Sweden. He has played club soccer for Firstad GOIF Senior Team, Norrby Academy and Mariedals IK.

“It seems like a great place to continue my development both in soccer and academically. I also like the program’s ambitions to climb the D2 National mountain; it’s something I want to be a part of,” Noren said.

Zarracan

Uriel Zarracan is a forward from Bluffton, where he played for Bluffton High School. While playing there, he was an All-State, All-Region, and All-Low Country selection. Zarracan also played club soccer for Armada FC Development Academy.

“I chose Newberry because it was the best opportunity for me, and I love the overall environment. Also, I love how there are players from different parts of the world and how different they play compared to other teams,” said Zarracan.

Griggs

Vincent Griggs is a forward from Columbia and played for AC Flora High School. While playing at AC Flora, Griggs was named All-State, All-Region, Region Player of the Year, All-State, and received the AC Flora Varsity Golden Boot Award. He also played club soccer for South Carolina United FC and Charlotte Independence, where he was named SCUFC Player of the Year in 2016 and was named to the Palmetto Cup All-Tournament team.

“The coaching staff is top-notch, I like their style of play, and the family type team and school is a plus. I was also impressed with the smaller class sizes and the opportunity to get my nursing degree,” Griggs said.

Veazey

Cameron Veazey is a forward from Luton, England and is transferring to Newberry from Northwood University. He played club soccer for Stopsley and was a part of teams that won the Bedforshire League and Cup three times.

On why he chose Newberry, Cameron said, “for the chance to prove myself in an up and coming program.”