NEWBERRY COUNTY — Chapin-Newberry Baseball will start play this Thursday as they take on Lexington at Segra Park (home of the Columbia Fireflies) game time 6:05 p.m. and admission will be six dollars per person.

Chapin-Newberry has a roster with players from Newberry High, Mid-Carolina, Newberry Academy and Whitmire — as well as Chapin and Dutch Fork. The league is comprised of seven teams — Lexington, West Columbia, Richland, North Augusta, Edgefield, Greenwood and Chapin-Newberry.

During games, social distancing protocols will be in place and masks will be encouraged and possibly required.

June 25 – Lexington (Segra Park) 6:05 p.m.

June 30 – at West Columbia (TBD) 7 p.m.

July 1 – West Columbia (Melvin Park in Chapin) 7 p.m.

July 6 – at North Augusta (SRP GreenJackets Park North Augusta) 7 p.m.

July 8 – North Augusta (Melvin Park in Chapin) 7 p.m.

July 10 – at Edgefield (SRP GreenJackets Park N. Augusta) 7 p.m.

July 13 – Edgefield (Melvin Park) 7 p.m.

July 15 – At Lexington (Ball Park Road) 7 p.m.

July 16 – Lexington (Segra Park) 6:05 p.m.

July 20 – at Greenwood (Legion Field) 7 p.m.

July 22 – Greenwood (Melvin Park) 7 p.m.

July 24 – At Richland (TBD) 7 p.m.

July 27 – Richland (Melvin Park) 7 p.m.

July 29 – Camden (Segra Park) 6:05 p.m.

Playoffs will follow after the regular season – there are three leagues of seven teams, each in the state – there will be a State Championship following the playoffs.