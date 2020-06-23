Home News District Two Runoff Election results News District Two Runoff Election results Staff Report - June 23, 2020 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Staff Report NEWBERRY COUNTY — The unofficial results from the Republican County Council District Two Runoff Election have been announced. Mary Arrowood received 528 votes and Tammy Johns received 410. View Comments Newberry few clouds enter location 75.6 ° F 76.2 ° 72.7 ° 86 % 1.5mph 13 % Wed 87 ° Thu 79 ° Fri 77 ° Sat 82 ° Sun 74 °