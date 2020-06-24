NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry County Republican Party Executive Committee voted to uphold the Republican County Council District Four Primary, which declared Robert Nick Shealy the winner.

According to Charm Altman, chairman of the Newberry County Republican Party, they held the hearing on June 18, both parties presented their case and witnesses were heard. The Executive Committee went into executive session and upon coming out of executive session, decided to uphold the election.

“I would like to officially announce that I will be your Republican candidate for Newberry County Council District Four. I would also like to thank Brian K. Hawkins for running a clean, well fought election. In a hearing Thursday night, it was decided that the people’s choice would be upheld. I look forward to the opportunity to run as the Republican candidate against Mr. Kirksey Koon in November. Again, thank you for your support, and let’s move forward and make our voices heard,” Shealy said.

The results of the District Four Primary were Nick Shealy 387 votes and Brian Hawkins 377 votes. Hawkins protested the outcome of the primary — in his letter to Altman, he said given the narrow margin of the race, he believed if three items had been prevented or handled differently they would have a clear majority of votes.

“My home precinct polling place was changed the day before the primary. I was notified late in the day about this change, which allowed very little time to inform my supporters. Not only was this a new location, it was one outside our area. There was a sign placed at the normal polling place by the Election Commission, informing voters of the new location. The sign was removed. It was then replaced around 11:30 (a.m.) by the Election Commission. At some point, later in the day, it was removed again. These facts were confirmed by Ms. Shana Proctor of the Election Commission. I believe this confusion in the heart of my district had the major impact on the results. Hartford voters, at various times during the day, had no idea where to go to vote. Once at the new polling place there were even more problems. Ballots for District Four voters either offered the opportunity to vote for other district county council candidates or, in some cases, none at all,” Hawkins wrote in his protest letter.

With the election results upheld, Shealy will now face Incumbent Kirksey Koon in the November General Election.

