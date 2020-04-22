NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. — Newberry midfielder Marissa Plumer was named the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association co-offensive player of the week.

Plumer helped the Wolves to a 22-9 victory over non-conference opponent Emmanuel by scoring six goals (on nine shots) and five assists. She also added in five draw controls and one caused turnover.

Plumer finished the season as the Wolves’ third leading scorer as she recorded 26 goals and six assists. She also led the team in draw controls with 42.

