One dead following Monday wreck

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting the death of a driver following a single vehicle collision Monday at approximately 11:15 p.m.

Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece identified Kimberly Sue Childs, 47, of Greenwood, as the driver of the vehicle.

According to Master Trooper David Jones with the S.C. Highway Patrol, Childs was driving a Ford four door Sedan and traveling east on S.C. 34 (near S.C. 39). Jones said Childs went off the roadway, overturning in a ditch, and was ejected from the vehicle. He said she was not wearing a seat belt.

Childs was pronounced at the scene of the collision, according to Kneece. An autopsy was performed on Tuesday, it was determined that Childs died of blunt force trauma

This incident remains under investigation of Newberry County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@championcarolinas.com

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

