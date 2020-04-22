Public schools to remain closed for school year

SOUTH CAROLINA — South Carolina Public Schools (K-12) will remain closed for the rest of the school year, as announced by Governor Henry McMaster.

“The decision we have made after much consultation with a comprehensive group of people, including parents, teachers, administrators, health experts — we’ve decided not to reopen the schools for the rest of the school year,” he said.

McMaster will issue the order next week, and it will provide flexibility for the districts to allow for special needs classes for children.

“Allow them to do things they do need to do,” he said.

McMaster said they will encourage the school districts to find ways to have graduation ceremonies. He said they’ve heard of a lot of imaginative, innovative plans already.

“We know that is part of American life, something very important to families and students as well. We understand that, we think it is very important. We will find ways that can be accomplished,” McMaster said.

State Education Superintendent Molly Spearman said the schools are the backbone of the community and when they are closed, all of us hurt.

“In this very historic pandemic we’ve been able to carry on really good instruction,” Spearman said. “Our buildings will not be open for the rest of the year, but instruction will continue to go on.”

In regards to graduation ceremonies, Spearman told S.C. seniors she has heard from them. She said they have received creative ideas of how districts will handle graduation ceremonies.

“You deserve a graduation ceremony and we want that to happen for you,” she said.

Spearman plans to announce a task force in the next few days to help organize how the state can carry out school in August.

“It has been a burden, it has been sad to see schools closed, but it has been a joy to see how everyone has pulled together and worked on this for the good of our children,” she said.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_JigTlbuF_400x400.jpg

By Andrew Wigger awigger@championcarolinas.com

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.