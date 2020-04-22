Hendrix to compete for Miss South Carolina Outstanding Teen 2020

Courtesy photo Prosperity resident, and Mid-Carolina High School junior, Blakely Hendrix will be hitting the stage in June as she competes in the Miss South Carolina Outstanding Teen Scholarship Competition. -

PROSPERITY — Blakely Hendrix, a Mid-Carolina High School junior, will compete as Miss Sparkle City Teen 2020 in the upcoming Miss South Carolina Outstanding Teen Scholarship Competition this June, at the Township Auditorium in Columbia.

Hendrix, a resident of Prosperity and daughter of Dr. Brock and Meg Hendrix, won her title this past January. She has been raising funds for Children’s Miracle Network and promoting her platform “Worth It: I Believe In Me” encouraging self-worth and value for youth in today’s society.

Hendrix will compete in four areas of competition: personal interview, sportswear and physical fitness, talent and evening wear with an onstage question.

