NEWBERRY — The Newberry mens lacrosse team (3-2 South Atlantic Conference) built up an insurmountable early lead on Tuesday against Davis & Elkins and rode out that lead to a 24-6 win. The Wolves set a new program record for most goals scored in a single contest.

The Wolves began the scoring brigade early as Kyle Dunklee slotted one past the keeper within 30 seconds of the whistle. Dunklee would go on to do the same thing in the first 30 seconds of the second period, sending a heater past the keeper. Newberry did not take their foot off the gas in the first period, notching nine goals in the first period alone. The Senators could not find an answer as the Wolves worked well in transition and wasted minimal time on the shot clock to find the back of the net. The Wolves extended their lead to 7-0 after Clark Trone scored back to back goals with four minutes remaining in the first period.

The second period was much of the same, Newberry would add another seven goals to their total. The Wolves continued to exploit the Senator’s weakness in the midfield, allowing for an offensive showcase. Dayton Vidovich scored his first goal of the year in style with 30 seconds left before halftime. Vidovich put a spin move on a defender and buried a behind the helmet flick past David Thorne Jr. The Wolves would go into halftime leading 16-2.

Justin Messersmith played a crucial role for the Wolves as he successfully won 10 out of 12 face-off opportunities. Messersmith was able to quickly gain possession, leading the team on the day for ground balls with 11.

The second half was no different, as Newberry brought the same intensity. The lead granted the Wolves the opportunity to play some new faces as Cam Miles notched his first goal of the year five minutes into the third period. Miles would land on the score sheet once more as he scored a nifty goal to put the Wolves up 21-4.

The Wolves set a new program record for goals in a single contest after Gunner Cisko collected a pass from Logan Mueller and sent a rocket of a shot into the back of the net. Davis & Elkins attempted to lessen the score after notching their sixth goal of the game late in the fourth period, but the first half rampage was all too much to handle.

Scott Reed became the new points leader for the Wolves after scoring three goals and tallying three assists. Reed now has ten goals on the year and 12 assist, combining for 22 total team points. The freshman was able to secure a hat trick before half time.