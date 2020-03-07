HILTON HEAD — The Newberry mens tennis team continued their play in Hilton Head, but fell short against Mount St. Mary’s University 4-2 on Tuesday.

The Wolves were unable to pick up points in doubles as Santos and Wood of Mount St. Mary’s defeated Edison Ambarzumhan and Enrico has by a 6-3 margin. The Wolves did manage to pick up one doubles victory as Lawerence Friedland and Luca Kirchhoff swept by The Mount’s Jean Armstrong and Marcel Cronin 6-2.

Newberry fought back in singles play, picking up two victories as Enrico Haas and Lawerence Friedland had solid performances. Haas found himself in a competitive second set against Gabriel Santos, but the senior showed veteran experience, knocking down his opponent 6-3, 6-4. Friedland also found himself in a battle after a 4-6 victory by Jean Armstrong, which forced a third set. The sophomore comfortably responded by taking the match over in the third set, 6-1.