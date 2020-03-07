MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — Tenth ranked Mount Olive held off 16th ranked Newberry 4-1 Wednesday afternoon in a critical top-20 non-conference matchup.

Zachary Bailes would lead off the top of the third with a walk and then move up to second on a sacrifice bunt by Dalton Lansdowne. Ian Clements would follow with a single down the left-field line to score Bailes and give the Wolves a 1-0 lead.

Mount Olive scored a run in the bottom of the fourth, to tie the game at one, and add three more runs in the fifth to take a 4-1 lead.

The score would remain 4-1 through eight innings. With two out in the ninth, Colin Allman came off the bench and single down the right-field line. Luke Orr drew a walk, and Jack Harris singled to left to load the bases and bring the go-ahead run to the plate. The Trojans got out of the jam to take the win.

Bailes led the Wolves offense going 2-2 with a run scored in the loss. Quinton Driggers (4-1) took the loss, allowing three runs on two hits and striking out three in three innings of relief work.

Courtesy of Newberry College