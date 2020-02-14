Three Bulldogs sign letters of intent on National Signing Day

Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Tailyn Caldwell recently signed a letter of intent to play football at Wingate University. Pictured, back row, left to right: Carlee Washington, Kimberly Boyd, Tahji Caldwell, Alicia Wallace, Charles Sims, Connie Bonds, Dr. Larry Hill, Chris Coleman, Tameka Caldwell, Jastaria Caldwell; front row: l-r: Gladys Hill, Latasha Caldwell, Tailyn Caldwell and Jermain Caldwell. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Kentrell Caldwell will be heading to Kansas after signing a letter of intent to play football at Dodge City Community College. Pictured, left to right: Sarah Higgins, Courtney Lindler, Kentrell Caldwell and Stephanie Wright. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Zay Chalmers will be joining the Wolves after signing a letter of intent to play football at Newberry College. Pictured, left to right: Mary Knight, Francine Chalmers, Zay Chalmers, Pervis Chalmers; back row, left to right: Imani Hopkins, Nadia Marshall, Freddie Chalmers and Zack Chalmers. -

NEWBERRY — Newberry High School seniors Kentrell Caldwell, Zay Chalmers and Tailyn Caldwell have each committed to play football at the collegiate level next year.

Kentrell Caldwell, a 17-year-old linebacker/running back for the Bulldogs, will be heading off to Kansas to play football at Dodge City Community College.

Before sticking with football, Caldwell also played basketball and track.

“Football is what I enjoy most because I’m good at it — it’s easy and helps me get a lot off my mind,” Caldwell said.

When it came to choosing a school, Caldwell said he had other options, but Dodge City offered the better opportunity.

“They gave me the better opportunity to further my skills and I want to play at the next level so that’s going to get me the best chance to get where I need to go,” he said.

Caldwell’s family also played a role in the decision making process.

“My family really wanted to make sure the college fit me because I’m going to be spending my years there, not them — so they really just made sure I fit the school and that the school fit me,” Caldwell said.

While at Dodge City, Caldwell said he would like to major in physical education — he said if football does not work out, he still wants to be around the sport.

“I’m trying to go to the NFL — that’s a big dream so if I work hard I can make it happen, but if I don’t you’ve got to have a back up plan,” he said.

Caldwell’s cousin, Courtney Lindler, said it was great to see her cousin’s hard work pay off.

“He put his hard work into something and is getting something out of it,” she said. “We just try to tell him to keep going and keep trying — things are going to get hard, but it will get better. My advice is study first, but go out there and show out — go hard, train hard, do everything harder than the next person.”

Eighteen-year-old Chalmers, who served as quarterback for the Bulldogs the last two years, will be joining the Wolves at Newberry College in the fall.

“It’s very exciting. I can’t wait to be a Wolf, go out there and show what I can do on the field and off the field in the classroom,” Chalmers said.

Chalmers has been playing football for most of his life — he also played basketball, baseball and soccer, but ultimately fell in love with football — being a leader for the team.

Before joining the Wolves, Chalmers also received offers from Gardner-Webb University, Western Carolina University, Limestone College and Erskine College — it was the environment at Newberry College that made Chalmers want to be a Wolf.

“The people connect with each other off the field and I wanted to be part of that,” he said.

While at Newberry, Chalmers would like to major in sports management, in hopes on one day becoming a coach.

Chalmers’ mother, Francine, was excited to see her son take the next step and play at the next level.

“I just have to realize that he is moving to the next step which I am very, very happy for and proud of him. I hope he continues to do what he needs to do to get his degree,” Chalmers said.

Chalmers added when it came to helping her son decide what school to attend, she let him make the final decision.

“I was really letting him make his decision for what school he wanted to go to because I know this is a transition that he will have to make, but whichever one he wanted to go to, I would support him,” she said.

Chalmers also spoke with multiple people who attended Newberry and felt her son would fit in well with the tight-knit family.

“He’s very close to home and I’ve talked to several people way before now and I’ve known some people who went to Newberry College. They said they just loved that college and it’s like a family and, to me, family is very important to us,” she said.

Last up for the Bulldogs was 17-year-old cornerback Tailyn Caldwell, who signed to play for Wingate University next year.

Caldwell said he received multiple offers, but it wasn’t until he made an official visit to Wingate that he knew it was the place for him.

“I just got around the coaches and players. I spent the night there and they showed me a really good time and what Wingate was really about. I felt like it was the best choice for me,” he said.

Growing up, Caldwell said he didn’t really go outside much, but when his family moved to Newberry (from Lexington) he began venturing outside more and started playing football.

“That’s the first sport I started playing. After I started around five or six years old, I started playing football at the Recreation Center at Newberry and after that I was pretty good at it so I stuck it out,” he said.

In addition to playing football, Caldwell also played basketball. While at Wingate, he wants to not only be a great teammate, but also excel in the classroom.

“I just want to be a lock down corner for them and help everybody out. Even if I don’t play this year, I still want to be someone you can talk to and still be a great teammate and get my school work done,” Caldwell said.

While attending Wingate he would like to major in Biology or engineering.

Caldwell’s parents, Latasha and Jermain Caldwell, were proud to see all of their son’s hard work pay off.

“He’s very hardworking, he’s worked very hard to get where he’s at academically, sports-wise, he gives it his all,” said Latasha Caldwell.

For Jermain Caldwell, seeing his son take the next step in his athletic career is exciting.

“I’m really excited for him — he’s put in a lot of hard work and dedication and just to see it happen is a really exciting experience I know for him and for me too,” he said.

Before choosing to attend Wingate, Caldwell’s parents made sure he followed his heart and picked the school that was best for him.

“At the end of the day, it’s his path, his road he has to go down — he has to make the right choice that is best for him,” said Latasha Caldwell. “Wingate is a very good school. It’s a small school, private college and the coaching staff was amazing. They kept in contact — some you hear from and some you don’t hear back from and it was always back and forth. They did not just talk with him, they also talked with me. So just the contact that they had with myself and him, just keeping in contact and letting us know where we stand and what’s next and what we can do before we made the decision.”

Head Football Coach Phil Strickland was excited and proud to see three of his players head off to play football — Strickland commended the gentleman and highlighted each of their respective talents as they move forward.

“Kentrell is going to a junior college and he’s done an excellent job for us here — he’s just a tackling machine. It’s very rare to lead the team in tackles one year and he’s done it for three years. I think he’ll do really well. He just needs to make sure he does what he needs to do in the classroom, but we’re proud of him,” he said.

For Chalmers, Strickland said he will do what he needs to do to succeed at Newberry.

“Zay has been our starting quarterback for two years. He’s not exactly sure if he’ll play quarterback or another position, but I think he’s open to whatever he does at Newberry. He’s a quality athlete and I know he’ll do what he can do in the classroom to pass,” he said.

The same can be said about Tailyn, who has continued to work hard at his craft, according to Strickland.

“Not only is he a good defensive back, but he’s a real good student, too — I don’t worry too much about his academics. I think he’ll do a good job there and if he continues to get better than he has the last couple of years, he’s going to be playing up there real soon,” Strickland said.



Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.