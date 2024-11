WHITMIRE — The Whitmire junior varsity boys basketball team was defeated by Jonesville Middle 39-35.

Leading scorer was William Livingston with 16. Travis Griffin added 10 points. The Whitmire JV boys finished the season with a 7-4 record.

Earlier in the week, the JV Wolverines defeated Ware Shoals Middle 35-21. Travis Griffin led all scorers with 13.