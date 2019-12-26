Home Sports Rebels defeat Orangeburg, Ninety Six Sports Rebels defeat Orangeburg, Ninety Six December 26, 2019 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina boy’s basketball team defeated Orangeburg Prep 59-41 Saturday in the Pelion High School Christmas Tournament. On Friday, the Rebels defeated Ninety Six by a score of 63-59. Staff Report View Comments Newberry scattered clouds enter location 64.5 ° F 64.5 ° 62.1 ° 74 % 2.7mph 27 % Tue 77 ° Wed 76 ° Thu 73 ° Fri 70 ° Sat 76 °