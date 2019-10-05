PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina High School Cross Country teams traveled to Woodruff High School on October 1 and ran outstanding races on a very challenging, hot and hilly course.

The girls team celebrated a first place victory against their strong region opponents. Cameron Wicker finished in first place overall with a time of 21:55. Other top ten runners for MC Girls were Claire Hawkins – fourth (24:34), Haley Thomason – fifth (24:52) PR (personal record), and Caroline Matney – sixth (25:05).

The boys team celebrated a second place finish in the meet. Top 10 finishers for the boys were Jon Lawson Cope – second (19:21) and Samuel Trainor – ninth (20:16).

The Rebels travel to Emerald’s home course at Connie Maxwell’s Oasis Farm on Tuesday, October 8.

Jon Lawson Cope finished second during the day. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_72081773_1202037399981567_1992989383690551296_n.jpg Jon Lawson Cope finished second during the day. Courtesy of Mid-Carolina High School Drew Bunce makes his way through the course at Woodruff High School. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_71471730_2482921971746118_188346277413519360_n.jpg Drew Bunce makes his way through the course at Woodruff High School. Courtesy of Mid-Carolina High School Freshman Cameron Wicker finished in first place overall with a time of 21:55. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_71882812_575325933006061_1383561583409496064_n.jpg Freshman Cameron Wicker finished in first place overall with a time of 21:55. Courtesy of Mid-Carolina High School