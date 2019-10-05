PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina High School Cross Country teams traveled to Woodruff High School on October 1 and ran outstanding races on a very challenging, hot and hilly course.
The girls team celebrated a first place victory against their strong region opponents. Cameron Wicker finished in first place overall with a time of 21:55. Other top ten runners for MC Girls were Claire Hawkins – fourth (24:34), Haley Thomason – fifth (24:52) PR (personal record), and Caroline Matney – sixth (25:05).
The boys team celebrated a second place finish in the meet. Top 10 finishers for the boys were Jon Lawson Cope – second (19:21) and Samuel Trainor – ninth (20:16).
The Rebels travel to Emerald’s home course at Connie Maxwell’s Oasis Farm on Tuesday, October 8.