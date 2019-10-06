PROSPERITY — MM Technics, an American subsidiary of automotive supplier Muhr Metalltechnik, is expanding its Newberry County operations. The six million dollar investment is creating 35 new jobs.

“The launch-up of our green-field project facility at Mid-Carolina Commerce Park is a great story of success. For a year and a half now, MM Technics has supplied a large number of serial body parts for the new SUV models X3 and X5, in perfect accordance with the quality and logistical needs of our major client, BMW, in Spartanburg,” said MM Technics President Meinolf Muhr. “Our amazing team at MM Technics is a great mix of experienced high-skilled experts and young college graduates. The trouble-free start-up gives us the opportunity to expand into additional stamping capacity and into high-tech welding assembly work. We greatly appreciate the repeated support by the state, the county and their cooperating partners.”

MM Technics uses state-of-the-art machineries like servo presses and automated welding equipment to supply automotive companies throughout the United States and Europe.

Located in the Mid-Carolina Commerce Park, MM Technics’ expansion includes an 18,000-square-foot addition to its facility, the purchase of a third metal stamping press and the installation of high-speed robotic welding systems. The expansion is designed to raise the capacities of stamping parts and install efficient and high-speed robotic cells for welding assemblies. This additional investment will meet the needs of the company’s primary customer, BMW, and will also allow the company to establish new business with other automotive manufacturers.

“Council is delighted MM Technics has been so successful in such a short amount of time. This expansion not only shows that MM Technics’ core business is strong, but we take this as a vote of confidence in our community and our business environment. We’re incredibly pleased and thankful the MM Technics experience in Newberry County has been positive and prosperous.” said Newberry County Council Chairman Henry H. Livingston III.

The expansion is expected to be complete in early 2020.

“We are thrilled that less than three years after establishing operations in South Carolina, MM Technics is already announcing an expansion. This investment shows MM Technics’ commitment to the people of South Carolina, and we look forward to the continued positive impact this will have in Newberry County and across the state.” said Gov. Henry McMaster.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded Newberry County a $100,000 Set-Aside grant for costs related to the project.

“South Carolina remains a leader in the global automotive industry, and this expansion by MM Technics is a great example of that. This additional investment further proves that South Carolina has the business climate, workforce and logistics capabilities companies are looking for.” said Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt.

