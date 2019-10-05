NEWBERRY — The Newberry women’s soccer team settled for 2-2 draw with Catawba on Wednesday afternoon at Smith Road Complex.

In the 86th minute, Catawba (5-2-1, 1-1-1 SAC) was able to score the equalizer. The Indians were on a corner kick, where the ball kicked toward the box. The goal was scored off a header from eight yards out from net.

The Wolves (3-2-3, 1-2-1 SAC) had retaken their lead at the 65th minute. Newberry was on a corner kick on the left side of the pitch, which redshirt sophomore Jacqueline Aldrete stood over. She sent a perfect ball toward the right side of the net, where sophomore Salley Slice headed the ball past the keeper to give Newberry a 2-1 lead.

Newberry had taken an early lead by scoring in the 25th minute of the match. Aldrete had a shot that hit the crossbar and bounced in front of the net, but sophomore Monica Jimenez was able to capitalize on the opportunity. She collected the rebound and placed the ball past the keeper to the left to give the Wolves the 1-0 lead.

A little over five minutes into the second half the Indians got a chance to tie the match. A handball was committed in the box which awarded Catawba a penalty kick. The goal was successful and tied the match at 1-1.

Despite taking an early lead in the 25th minute of the match, the Wolves settled for a 2-2 draw against Catawba. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_WomenCatawbaNC.jpg Despite taking an early lead in the 25th minute of the match, the Wolves settled for a 2-2 draw against Catawba. Courtesy of Newberry College