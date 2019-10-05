NEWBERRY — In a game that saw both teams combine for 32 fouls, six yellow cards, and a red card, the Newberry Wolves came out on top in a hard-fought conference game against Catawba, winning 1-0.

A slow first half saw both teams struggle to gain a foothold, but also set the stage for a physical match, with 15 fouls coming in the first half, including a yellow card on Newberry (5-3, 2-2 SAC). The teams went into half scoreless and set the stage for an exciting finish.

Just more than 10 minutes into the second half, a flurry of shots by both teams captivated the audience, including a header from Tre Bonaparte that hit the left post and a shot by Catawba (4-3, 1-2 SAC) that provoked a diving save from Leroy Zeller. Ten minutes later, both teams gave themselves great chances again, as Eric Brody got off two shots that went wide and Catawba had a shot miss wide as well.

The match turned in the final 10 minutes. Newberry’s Tommaso Davico was tackled from behind by a Catawba player. The play ended with a Catawba player being ejected on a red card and Newberry receiving a yellow for its role in the scuffle. From then on, play was fierce and physical before the Wolves were awarded a free kick from just outside the box. Ibrahim Nadir stepped up and drilled the ball into the goal in the 88th minute, grazing the left post on the way for good measure and extra drama.

Although Catawba pushed its entire team forward in the last few minutes of the match, they were unable to find the equalizer, and Newberry came away with the crucial conference victory. The win gave the Wolves two victories in SAC play, matching their conference win total from 2018.

A slow first half saw both teams struggle to gain a foothold, but also set the stage for a physical match, with 15 fouls coming in the first half, including a yellow card on Newberry. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_NewberryCatawbaMen.jpeg A slow first half saw both teams struggle to gain a foothold, but also set the stage for a physical match, with 15 fouls coming in the first half, including a yellow card on Newberry. Courtesy of Newberry College