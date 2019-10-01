NEWBERRY — Newberry traveled to face South Atlantic Conference Carolinas opponent Converse on Saturday morning, overcoming the Valkyries 3-1 to win their third consecutive game.

Newberry (4-2, 3-1) came out of the gates flying, as Farai Kawonde found the back of the net within the first three minutes of the game for her second goal of the season off Haley Smith’s pass. Kawonde helped establish a tempo which remained evident throughout the game.

The Valkyries (0-7, 0-5) fought hard but the Wolves were able to stretch their opponent out, exposing gaps in the midfield which allowed them to penetrate the defense. The space granted the Wolves with numerous shots on goal as they out shot the Valkyries 27-1. Senior phenom Brady Keeler was able to find Kristyna Oyola for the second goal of the game in the 20th minute, moving into third all time for assists in an individual career.

The Valkyries made some key adjustments in the second half, attempting to make the game interesting by scoring early in the third quarter. Kira Martinez was able to make the game 2-1 as she scored a goal in the 36th minute. The Wolves were able to quickly regain momentum and continued their attacking spree. The Wolves managed to earn 16 penalty corners, giving them several opportunities to be dangerous inside the circle.

Newberry was able to pull away from the Valkyries in the 53rd minute when freshmen midfielder Amanda Sponaugleslotted one home after receiving a clever pass from Mariah Lee.

The Wolves managed to earn 16 penalty corners, giving them several opportunities to be dangerous inside the circle. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_FieldHockeyConverse.jpg The Wolves managed to earn 16 penalty corners, giving them several opportunities to be dangerous inside the circle. Courtesy photo