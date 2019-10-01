SUMTER — The Men’s tennis team traveled to Sumter on Thursday, Sept. 26 to compete in the ITA Southeast Regional Tournament. The Wolves had four males representing Newberry, seeing action in doubles and singles matches at the Palmetto Tennis Center.

Men’s Doubles – Edison Ambarzumjan and Enrico Hass won their first two matches and advanced to the round of 16. The Wolves duo cruised through the first round winning 6-0 in the first match and 6-1 in the second. The two were defeated in the round of 16 by Queens University’s Agustin Aran and Sebastian Meum. Luca Kirchhoff and Marcel Schomburg were unable to pick up a doubles win , as they fell in the first round to Young Harris College’s Miguel Danelon and Romeo Luque.

Men’s Singles – Senior superstar Edison Ambarzumjan looked to have another stellar tournament performance, after making it to the ITA Southeast Regional Finals in 2018. Ranked at number three Ambarzumjan was awarded a first-round bye. The Munich, Germany native began by defeating Martin Hurtado 6-0,6-4 in hist first match, advancing to win again over the University of Mount Olive’s Milosh Petrovic , 6-3,6,4. Ambarzumjan’s run felt short after being defeated in the round of 16 match against Limestone’s Federico Garnier 7-6, 4-1.

Results:

Doubles

Miguel Danelon/Romeo Luque (Young Harris College) def. Luca Kirchhoff/ Marcel Schomburg (Newberry) 6-2

Edison Ambarzumjan/Enrico Hass (Newberry) def. Ross Edgar/Sebastian Lieflaender (King College) 6-0

Edison Ambarzumjan/Enrico Hass (Newberry) def. No. 9 Aaron Cabo/Adam Kush (Anderson University) 6-1

Agustin Aran/Sebastian Meum (Queens) def. Edison Ambarzumjan/Enrico Hass (Newberry) 6-1

Single’s

David Akinpetide (Tusculum) def. Enrico Haas (Newberry) 6-3, 4-6, 6-2

Yann Frezouls (UNG) def. Luca Kirchhoff (Newberry) 6-4. 6-0

No.3 Edison Ambarzumjan (Newberry) bye in the round of 128

No.3 Edison Ambarzumjan (Newberry) def. Martin Hurtado (Augusta University) 6-0, 6-4

No.3 Edison Ambarzumjan (Newberry) def. Milosh Petrovic (University of Mount Olive) 6-3, 4-0 Ret

No. 16 Federico Garnier (Limestone) def. No.3 Edison Ambarzumjan (Newberry) 7-6(4), 6-1

Courtesy of Newberry College