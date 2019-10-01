NEWBERRY — The Newberry Wolves men’s soccer team defeated by Tusculum 2-1 in closing seconds on Saturday afternoon at Smith Road Complex.

With 47 seconds left in overtime, the Pioneers sealed the match with the golden goal. Tusculum had a free kick that was placed about 10 yards after midfield. After the long pass toward the goal, a Pioneer was able to kick the ball to the keepers right from five yards out for the victory.

The Wolves tied the match at the 26th minute mark. The Newberry offense was on the move, now being down 1-0 at this point. A Pioneer foul in the box caused the referee to stop play and award Newberry with a penalty shot. The shot was successful by junior Eric Brody, who fooled the keeper going left before punching it in to the right to make it 1-1.

Tusculum got on the board first 20 minutes into the match. A Pioneer received the ball 18 yards out from the net. He then dribbled and beat two Newberry defenders before performing a half turn shot to give them the 1-0 lead.

Both teams struggled to gain and maintain possession of the ball for most of the match. A combine 38 fouls, 19 by both sides, did not help the case of trying to gain momentum. There were a few opportunities either side could have changed the outcome of the match. One of Newberry’s greatest chance came when junior Vojin Manojlovic took a shot from 10 yards out in the 77th minute. An amazing mid-air diving stop by Tusculum’s keeper would prevent the scoring opportunity.

The Wolves will continue their four game home stand and play Catawba on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Despite tying the match in the 26th minute, the Wolves fell to the Pioneers of Tusculum by a score of 2-1. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_SoccerTusculumNC.jpg Despite tying the match in the 26th minute, the Wolves fell to the Pioneers of Tusculum by a score of 2-1. Courtesy photo