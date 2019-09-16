WHITMIRE — The Lady Wolverines hosted the Lady Panthers of Abbeville Thursday night and took their first 6-0 loss of the season to go to 6-1 on the season.

“The girls struggled with consistency at times and Abbeville took advantage of that as they played very good tennis and made our girls beat them rather than beat themselves,” said Head Coach Chaz Adams. Hanna Wagner/Emmie Tobias and Marissa Baker/Makenna Moss-Jenkins also played in matches last night, but fell 8-3 and 8-2, respectively.

The results of the match are as follows:

#1 Singles: S.B. Ferguson (A) d. Kimberly Kendrick (W) – 6-1, 6-0

#2 Singles: S. McCurry (A) d. Raegan Kendrick (W) – 6-1, 6-4

#3 Singles: L. Smith (A) d. Barrett Martin (W) – 6-2, 6-2

#4 Singles: A.B. Smith (A) d. Mikhail Moss-Jenkins (W) – 6-1, 7-6 (7-1)

#5 Singles: A. Gordon (A) d. Ashley Felker (W) – 6-2, 6-1

#2 Doubles: C. Hughes/B. Ricketts (A) d. Keri Lawson/Olivia Martin (W) – 6-2, 2-6, 10-7

The Lady Wolverines’ next match will be away at Columbia on September 17th beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The Lady Wolverines also traveled to Chester Monday to take on the Lady Cyclones again and were able to get another victory to improve to 6-0 on the season.

“The girls played well on a very hot day and we were able to get victories at all singles positions and the #2 doubles position,” Adams said. Hanna Wagner also played in and won her match 6-3, 6-0! Good job, Hanna!

The results of the match are as follows:

#1 Singles: Kimberly Kendrick (W) d. O. Sanders (C) – 6-0, 6-0

#2 Singles: Raegan Kendrick (W) d. A. Hardin (C) – 6-3, 6-2

#3 Singles: Barrett Martin (W) d. D. Head (C) – 6-1, 6-0

#4 Singles: Mikhail Moss-Jenkins (W) d. M. Hardin (C) – 6-1, 6-1

#5 Singles: Ashley Felker (W) d. J. Sims (C) – 6-0, 6-0

#2 Doubles: Keri Lawson/Olivia Martin (W) d. D.Hardin/T. Dixon (C) – 6-0, 6-0