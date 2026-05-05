Listening to the Heart: What survival and science are saying

Recently, I learned of two very interesting stories that I feel highlight, from the perspective of survival and science, the very true adage: “Never solve a temporary problem with a permanent solution.”

Four seconds: Hine’s morning on the bridge

On September 25, 2000, 19-year-old Kevin Hines left without an explanation and boarded a bus to the Golden Gate Bridge. Disembarking, he made his way to the bridge railing.

Around him life teemed, and Hines stood there desperately hoping not to be let down by his fellow man. He hoped to not be passed by—he hoped to be seen.

But no one stopped. No one asked the broken young man on the bridge; “Are you okay?”

When the concern didn’t come, Hines climbed over the barrier and jumped—a roughly four second drop.

In that brief freefall, Hines described an instant of searing regret, saying he realized his problems were not as unsolvable as he had believed. The only exception being the choice he’d just made.

He struck the water feet-first and the force was catastrophic. Vertebrae in his lower spine fractured, and his legs wouldn’t respond.

A fall almost no one survives.

Able to use only his arms, Hines drifted in the cold water of the San Francisco Bay, miraculously staying afloat until help arrived.

Rescued, Hines faced an uncertain and brutal recovery: surgeries, long rehabilitation, and doubt about what his body would be able to do again. Over time, he regained the ability to walk—an outcome many people in his condition never get.

Becoming a mental health advocate, speaker, and author, Hines has devoted his life to talking about the “four seconds” that changed everything.

Because Hines lived, he was alive to push for the suicide-prevention nets that were installed on the Golden Gate Bridge in 2023, pausing an irreversible act and offering the greatest gift of all: time.

And Hines’s advocated pause for reflection is backed up by science.

Go with your gut

In the 1990s, neurocardiologist J. Andrew Armour announced he found the cardiac nervous system or the heart’s “little brain.”

According to Armour, 40,000 neurons living inside our heart tissue are currently processing and providing up-to-the-minute information directly to the brain in what scientists have described as a tight-knit, intense tete-a-tete.

He says this “conversation” occurs via the vagus nerve—carrying signals from the heart to the brain and back to the heart—helping the brain to determine fight or flight.

Armour’s work might explain the admonition to, “Trust your gut.”

His discovery proves that a split-second warning from the heart could be the difference between making a permanent decision or stopping to think.

I think it is interesting how, through the stories of Hines and Armour, science and survival teach us whether the message comes from the heart or the head, the takeaway is basically the same—every moment, every interaction matters.