Bulldogs fall to Swansea at home in regular season finale

NEWBERRY — The Bulldogs wanted to close out the season strong, but they came up short at home. Newberry(15-11, 5-7 region 5-AAA) fell to Swansea(19-5, 9-3 region 5-AAA) by the score of 4-3 on Thursday, April 30 in their regular season finale.

Newberry closed out the regular season on last Thursday with high hopes heading into the playoffs. The Bulldogs were a pleasant surprise in 3A this season after losing so much talent. They entered Thursday’s contest winners in their last four of five games and was hoping to upset the Tigers.

Both teams were able to score on run each in the first inning and were tied 1-1 headed into the third inning. The Tigers would take the lead after stealing home on a wild pitch. The Bulldogs would minimize the damage but still trailed 2-1 heading into the bottom half of the third inning.

The home team had a chance to do some damage on the score board. They were able to load the bases but couldn’t get that much needed clutch hit to score a few runs and left runners stranded to end the inning.

Newberry decided to make a pitching change at the top of the fourth inning. Ty Abrams started the game and was replaced by Mason Mills. The Tigers were able to quickly take advantage of the pitching change and Mills allowed back-to-back hits. Swansea would score on a RBI triple to extend their lead, 3-1.

The Bulldogs would go to the bullpen again to bring in Chance McDermott. Swansea would add another run on the board behind a throwing error made by Newberry’s defense. The home team found themselves trailing 4-1 at the end of the fourth inning.

Newberry had no trouble getting runners on base, but couldn’t bring them home to score. That problem continued at the bottom of the fifth inning when they had a chance to add a run to the scoreboard but left a runner stranded on third base.

The home team finally ended their scoring drought at the bottom of the sixth inning. Abrams was able to get his second hit of the game with a RBI single to cut into the deficit. The Bulldogs now trailed 4-2 headed into the final inning.

The bottom of the seventh got very interesting with Newberry attempting a late comeback. Brady Chapman had a good day defensively behind the plate after throwing out two base runners who attempted to steal. The senior then came up big for his squad at the plate with a RBI single. Things were getting tight on the visitor’s side with their now being 4-3 and just one out. Newberry was then able to get another base runner on after a walk. Unfortunately, the Bulldogs left two runners on base and their comeback attempt falls short.

Despite the loss, the Bulldogs will be in the playoffs and finished the season with a winning record.

“I am so proud of them because they were able to come together as a team and they really bought into how we do things here. We have a lot of rules and we run a tight ship but these guys were able to buy into that,” said head coach Dylan Skinner. “That’s why they were successful. They came together, they love each other and they play for each other. You’re right, nobody picked us to do in anything. Our goal is to be playing the best baseball at this point in the season and I think we are.”

Newberry will be on the road for the first round of the 3A baseball state playoffs. They will face Georgetown at noon on Saturday, May 9.