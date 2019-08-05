Anytime Fitness hosts Kickball Bash

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer A few members of the Adult Coed Kickball League came to celebrate the end of the season, including members of the winning team, Recreational Hazard. Pictured are various League members, standing: Jason Long, Dana Long, Ava Grace Long, Grayson Long, Dillon Rivers. Sitting: Jessica Shealy, Nicole Shiels, Trey Hildebrand. -

NEWBERRY — In honor of the inaugural Adult Coed Kickball League, hosted by the City of Newberry, Anytime Fitness hosted a Kickback Kickball Bash for the entire Kickball League.

Anytime Fitness, which also hosted a team, held this event “because Anytime Fitness is dedicated to ‘Making Healthy Happen’ by any means, even just getting out there to play kickball. Plus we deserve it after those hot sweaty days and the bruises some of us have received.”

A few members of the Adult Coed Kickball League came to celebrate the end of the season, including members of the winning team, Recreational Hazard. Pictured are various League members, standing: Jason Long, Dana Long, Ava Grace Long, Grayson Long, Dillon Rivers. Sitting: Jessica Shealy, Nicole Shiels, Trey Hildebrand.

