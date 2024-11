NEWBERRY — With nine teams competing, Recreational Hazard came out as the winner of the City of Newberry’s 2019 Adult Coed Kickball League.

The following members made up this year’s winning team: Erik Barber, Linsay Carnes, Jackson Crimminger, Hunter Fellers, Gus Franklin, Chad Hendrix, Eiko Hendrix, Brandy Hiller, Ivey Horne, Nikki Horne, Maria Howe, Madison Hyman, Austin Jenkins, Dana Long, Grayson Long, Jason Long, Josh Schneider, Christi Vinson, Harmon Vinson, Kara Wheeler, Mindy Wheeler.

Recreational Hazard took home the golden kickball as the 2019 Adult Coed Kickball Champions. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_2019-Coed-Kickball-Champions-Recreational-Hazard.jpeg Recreational Hazard took home the golden kickball as the 2019 Adult Coed Kickball Champions. Courtesy of the City of Newberry