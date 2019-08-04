NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry police and fire departments, along with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies throughout Newberry County, will come together August 6 for their annual National Night Out event.

Held in Mollohon Park, 211 Player Street in Newberry, the event will be from 6-8 p.m.

Organizing National Night Out for the Newberry Police Department this year is Sergeant Will Bouknight, who said the purpose of the event is to promote law enforcement-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

“It’s my first year at spearheading this event for the police department and I’m excited to further build relationships with those in the community,” Bouknight said.

Communities from all over come together on the first Tuesday in August to host parties, festivals and other community events with safety demonstrations, youth events, visits from emergency personnel and more.

“We always enjoy being a part of events like National Night Out,” said City Fire Chief Keith Minick. “This is a time for our fire service team members to show our community how much we care and want to share important safety messages. This also allows our community members to see some of the equipment up close we use during response.”

The Newberry Fire Department will be on site during National Night Out, Minick said to talk about fire and life safety as well as to participate in games with those attending.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office will bring their command center again this year, Bouknight said along with other familiar booths and games from last year — to include archery with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the dunking booth with the Newberry Police Department.

Other outdoor games will be set up to include inflatables for youth. Police Chief Roy McClurkin said other vendors from the community will also be present to give out information.

“This event continues to grow each year and shows our commitment to the citizens and bringing the community together,” McClurkin said. “We always look forward to this tremendous community-building event.”

Little Caesars pizza will be available for those who attend as well as popcorn and snow cones at no cost.

Towards the closing of the event, the Newberry Fire Department’s ladder truck will be on site for kids to see and to perform the annual ping-pong ball drop for prizes.

The Newberry County Council on Aging will be offering van rides from each apartment complex within the city limits beginning at 5 p.m. on August 6 for those interested in attending. Following the completing of the ball drop with the fire department, the van will begin transports back to the apartment complexes.

All children riding the van must be accompanied by an adult to the event.

“National Night Out is a great community event,” said City Manager Matt DeWitt.

DeWitt said the event provided the community with the unique opportunity to interact and get to know local public safety officials outside of an emergency.

“We appreciate these agencies coming together to provide this event for Newberry,” he said.

Outdoor games and inflatables will be available for youth during this year's National Night Out event. Towards the closing of the event, the Newberry Fire Department's ladder truck will be on site for kids to see and to perform the annual ping-pong ball drop for prizes.