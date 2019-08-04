PROSPERITY — On August 23, at the home varsity football game versus Whitmire (12), Mid-Carolina High School alumni will be recognized for their achievements at the college or professional level during this year’s MC Athletic Wall of Fame induction.

Also being recognizing will be past MC Athletic Wall of Famers at halftime of the. So far, over 20 past inductees have contacted the school and RSVP for this event.

This year’s inductees will include:

• Dillon Pelton (2013-MCHS Graduate) Newberry College Men’s Soccer.

• Beth Fulmer (2014-MCHS Graduate) Newberry College Cheerleading.

• Jamilla DeWalt (2015-MCHS Graduate) Lander University Cheerleading.

• Brittany Howe (2014-MCHS Graduate) Newberry College Cheerleading (Note: Graduated for Piedmont Technical College).

• Dante Boyd (2015-MCHS Graduate) Presbyterian College Football.

• Laura Beth Shealy (2013-MCHS Graduate) Newberry College Cheerleading.

• Danton Hyman (2015-MCHS Graduate) Newberry College Baseball.

• John Steven Trammell (2017-MCHS Graduate) USC Union Baseball.

• Preston Farmer (2017-MCHS Graduate) USC Union Baseball.

• Charlsy Traylor (2017-MCHS Graduate) Spartanburg Methodist Softball.

• Tori Caldwell (2016-MCHS Graduate) Newberry College Softball.

• Corey Stone (2017-MCHS Graduate) USC/Walters State CC (MLB Draft Pick (Texas Rangers (27th Round) & MLB Draft 2019 Pick (Texas Rangers 26th Round).

“Mid-Carolina High School administration would like to thank the MC Booster Club for their continued support on the MC Athletic Wall of Fame, located in the 800 Wing at the school. This hallway/area of the school is known as the “Hall of Champions” where former individual state champions, team state champions, individual state player of the year, and MC Athletic Wall of Famers are displayed,” said Assistant Principal Zeb Reid. “In addition, we would like to thank Coach Jackie Harris for his woodwork on this year’s wall of fame board. Coach Harris is responsible for the updated changes on the board. The MC Athletic Wall of Fame is a project our faculty, staff, current students, alumni, and community take great pride in. We (MCHS Administration) are excited to display over 80 MCHS graduates/student-athletes that have graduated from high school, played at the collegiate level and graduated, or played at the professional level in their respective sport. It is our hope that the wall of fame will serve as a motivational tool for current student athletes to dream to one day have their college or professional 8×10 picture displayed on this wall.”