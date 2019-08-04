Arrest made in stolen credit card incident

Crumpton -

NEWBERRY — The individual that stole a credit card at the Citgo on Wilson Road and used it for purchases at the Food Lion and Sonic has been identified.

Melanie Crumpton, 53, of Newberry was identified and later arrested. Crumpton was charged with larceny and was booked at the Newberry County Detention Center. Crumpton received a personal recognizance bond issued by the Newberry County Central Court.

The Sheriff’s Office thanks the public for their help in identifying the suspect and bringing them to justice.

All persons are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law.

