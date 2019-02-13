ST. AUGUSTINE, FLA. — Haley Simonds gave the Wolves their most dramatic win of the early season after hitting a walk-off two-run double against Embry-Riddle at the Flagler Mini-Tournament.

The Wolves finished the first day of the tournament with a pair of wins over hosts Flagler and Embry-Riddle.

Game One (Newberry wins 3-1 vs. Flagler):

The Wolves jumped out early after Simonds’ two-run homer to center field in the first inning.

McKenzie Barneycastle’s single to center field brought across another run after Kailey Carpenter’s double put her on base.

Flagler managed to score off of a double down the right field line in the sixth.

Alyssa Ball gave the Wolves a full seven innings of work on the mound, posting three strikeouts and only one run on three hits.

Game Two (Newberry wins 5-4 vs. Embry-Riddle):

Embry-Riddle struck first in the contest, plating a run in the third inning following an RBI single in the frame for the Eagles.

The Eagles tacked on three more runs across the next two innings until the Wolves responded with five unanswered runs to close out the game.

Newberry got started in the fifth inning when Julia Bomhardt reached on base with a single. Bomhardt was able to score after stealing second when Kailey Carpenter’s single allowed her to reach home. Barneycastle drove in Carpenter on a single to left field, cutting the deficit to 4-2.

Down by two runs entering into the final inning, Newberry began their rally to win the game. After two outs to start the inning, Paige Meyer reached on base after an error by the Eagles shortstop. Barneycastle then connected with her sixth overall hit of the day to center field, giving the Wolves runners on first and second.

The Wolves added a run when Natalie Willis’ single scored Meyer after the Eagles committed a throwing error from the left field. Willis and Barneycastle advanced to second and third on the error with Simonds at bat next for the Wolves.

Simonds took a 1-2 count before she crushed the next ball to deep right center field, scoring two runs on the play.

Simonds also earned the win on the mound, posting two strikeouts in relief.

On Day One of the tournament the Wolves topped both Flagler and Embry-Riddle. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_TournamentNCSoftball.jpg On Day One of the tournament the Wolves topped both Flagler and Embry-Riddle. Courtesy photo