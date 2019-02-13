ST. AUGUSTINE, FLA. — The Newberry softball team split a pair of games against Flagler and Embry-Riddle on the final day of the Flagler Mini-Tournament. Newberry took the first game over Flagler, 3-2, while Embry-Riddle took the second game, 1-0.

Game One (Newberry wins 3-2 vs. Flagler):

Flagler took a 1-0 lead to start the game in the first after a double to left center.

Kailey Carpenter responded in the top of the second with a two-run double after Julia Bomhardt singled and Reagan Glanz was walked.

McKenzie Barneycastle added another run, scoring Carpenter, on her sacrifice fly to center field.

Haley Simonds came into relieve Selice Daley after Flagler lead off the top of the fifth with a homer. Simonds pitched the final three innings without giving up a hit and striking out two batters to earn the save.

Daley picked up the win, going four innings and recording two strikeouts. Paige Meyer and Bomhardt each had two hits while Carpenter led the team with two RBIs.

Game Two (Embry-Riddle wins 1-0 vs. Newberry)

In a slightly drizzly second game, the Embry-Riddle Eagles were able to pull away with a 1-0 win over the Wolves.

The Eagles scored the only run of the game in the fourth inning after a single to center field brought a run across the plate. Embry-Riddle’s Lisa Hop pitched a complete game only allowing two hits against the Wolves.

Alyssa Ball pitched the full six innings, recording two strikeouts on six hits in her first loss of the year.

Newberry took the first game over Flagler, 3-2, while Embry-Riddle took the second game, 1-0. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_NCSoftballTournament.jpg Newberry took the first game over Flagler, 3-2, while Embry-Riddle took the second game, 1-0. Courtesy photo