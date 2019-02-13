FLORENCE. — The Newberry women’s tennis team swept matches against Mount Olive and Barton on the second day of the City of Florence College Tennis Invitational on Saturday.

Doubles

Newberry’s performance in the doubles side against Mount Olive ended up being an important factor in deciding the match overall. Lucy Spice and Amy Griffiths took care of Mount Olive’s Yuksel and Impalea, 6-1. Elisa Aguirre and Lucia Davila lost a hard-fought match to Romero and Orozco, 4-6. Madison Conwell and Frederike Klein came in clutch with a 7-6 win over Schupper and Espinos to secure the doubles point for Newberry.

The Wolves easily dispatched Barton in doubles as Griffiths and Spice defeated Vanessa Sanoja and Ada Vargas, 6-1. Conwell and Klein ended doubles early as their 6-3 win over Isabella Caballero and Claudia Capellades gave the Wolves the doubles point.

Singles

Conwell came in clutch for the Wolves again as her match against Impalea ended up winning the match for the Wolves as she won 7-5, 1-6, 6-3. Aguirre won over Yuksel, 6-2, 6-4 while Klein defeated Romero 7-6, 7-5 for Newberry’s other wins over Mount Olive.

Against Barton, the Wolves took four of the six matches to cruise to a match victory. Aguirre won 7-6, 7-5 in a close battle against Daria Avram. Spice won 6-3, 6-2 against Sanoja while Girffiths took a 6-1, 7-6 decision over Vargas to secure the 4-2 match victory for the Wolves.

The Wolves swept Mount Olive (4-3) and Barton (4-2) in the City of Florence College Tennis Invitational. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_TennisNCFlorence.jpg The Wolves swept Mount Olive (4-3) and Barton (4-2) in the City of Florence College Tennis Invitational. Courtesy photo