FLORENCE — The Newberry women’s tennis team dropped their first match of the spring season, falling to Francis Marion at the City of Florence College Tennis Invitational by a final score of 4-0.

Doubles

Elisa Aguirre and Lucia Davila came close to winning, but ultimately fell 6-3 in the No.1 doubles match. Frederike Klein and Madison Conwell were close to taking a doubles win for the Wolves, but the match ended before they could do so as Francis Marion won a second doubles match to take the point.

Singles

The Wolves took the Patriots to several close matches on the singles side. Griffiths narrowly lost 6-3, 6-4, while Conwell fell 6-2, 6-2. Aguirre, Klein, and Spice all had their singles matches end early after Francis Marion after Davila fell 6-0, 6-1 —- effectively ending competition as Francis Marion led 4-0 overall after the match.

