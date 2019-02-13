FLORENCE – The Newberry men’s tennis team went 1-1 on day two of the City of Florence College Tennis Invitational Saturday afternoon.

The Wolves (5-4, 0-0 SAC) fell to Bluefield in their first match of the day, 2-4 before going on the defeat Barton, 4-2. Edison Ambarzumjan went 3-1 in matches he competed in, including a 2-0 record in singles action. Ambarzumjan defeated Arthur Figuiere of Bluefield in consecutive 6-2 sets to get the win. Ambarzumjan’s match against Diego Agudelo of Barton went to three sets, with Ambarzumjan falling in the first set 4-6 and going on to win sets of 6-0 and 7-6 to secure the win. Ambarzumjan and Enrico Haas defeated the team of Agudelo and Oscar Marmestedt, 6-4, in doubles action.

Jose Navarro and Sean Nguyen went 3-1 on the day, including two wins in doubles action. The team of Navarro and Nguyen defeat Giorgi Datashuili and Tom Schmieta of Bluefield 6-2 in doubles play. Navarro defeated Bluefield’s Fred Bau-Madsen in singles action, 6-1,6-2. Nguyen picked up a win in singles play with a 6-3,6-0 set wins over Marmestedt.

Haas picked up one win in singles action, defeating the Bulldogs Alessandro Gerbino 6-4,6-1 for a 2-2 record on the day.

