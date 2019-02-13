Wolves fall to Mount Olive 4-2

Courtesy photo Jose Navarro and Sean Nguyen fell to Martin Moser and Pablo Safront Ferrer, 6-1 while Edison Ambarzumjan and Enrico Haas fell to Mount Olive’s Number One doubles team of Armando Ferreira and Milosh Petrovic, 6-0. -

FLORENCE — The Newberry men’s tennis team fell to Mount Olive Friday with a score of 4-2 in the first round of City of Florence College Tennis Invitational.

Doubles

The Wolves had a hard time in facing Mount Olive’s doubles team as they fell in both matches. Jose Navarro and Sean Nguyen fell to Martin Moser and Pablo Safront Ferrer, 6-1. The team of Edison Ambarzumjan and Enrico Haas fell to Mount Olive’s No. 1 doubles team of Armando Ferreira and Milosh Petrovic, 6-0.

Singles

Newberry found their stride in singles action as Ambarzumjan was able to keep his perfect singles record in take. Ambarzumjan defeated Ferreira, with set scores of 6-2,6-4. Haas got the win over Jack Middleton in tightly contested sets, 6-4,6-3. Lawrence Friedland nearly came away win the win, but Mount Olive’s Gustavo dos Santos was able to win, 4-6,6-4,2-6.

