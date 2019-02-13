Fourth quarter burst fuels Newberry past Barton

Courtesy photo The Wolves (1-0, 0-0 SAC) were led offensively by freshman attackman Brady Kearnan, setting a new school record in points in a game (9) and goals (6). -

NEWBERRY — A nine goal fourth quarter lifts Newberry past Barton to kick off the 2019 season in a 20-14 win.

The Wolves (1-0, 0-0 SAC) were led offensively by freshman attackman Brady Kearnan, setting a new school record in points in a game (9) and goals (6). Dylan Mansur picked up where he left off a season ago with six points (4 goals, 2 assists). Belton Bryant had an all-around solid game with five points (3 goals, 2 assists). Stone Boonewas lethal on the offensive end with four goals.

Justin Walsh, Neil Swingruber and Jeremy Ross tacked on a goal apiece. Justin Messersmith, Kobie Jordan, Dawson Brown and Daytin Vidovich had one assists each, respectively.

Wolves found themselves down in the early going of the first frame before Messersmith found Boone to tie it up. Mansur broke the tie with just under 10 minutes to take the 2-1 lead. The Bulldogs score two unanswered to take the lead back before Mansur found the back of the net to even the playing field. Newberry was able to take a two-goal lead going into the second period as Swingruber was able to get the last second goal as time expired.

Newberry was able to gain a three-goal advantage at the halfway point of the second off a Kearnan goal to make it 8-5. Barton was able to answer with two straight goals to make it 8-7 with just over a minute before halftime. The Wolves tack on a late goal by Kearnan to take a 9-7 lead into intermission.

The Bulldogs were able to tie the game early in the third frame with two goals from Mason Chaney. Barton gained the lead with just over four minutes left in the third to take before Bryan made it 11-11 going into the fourth. The Wolves were able to outscore the Bulldogs in the final frame 9-3, including two goals from Bryan, Mansur and Kearnan, to help solidify the win.

Messersmith set the tempo for the Wolves, setting a new school record with 24-of-33 faceoffs won. Messersmith also led the team in groundballs with 16, a new school record. Ross and Kyle Dunklee added four groundballs while Kearnan and Erick Szurley had three each.

Alec Fletcher had a game-high three caused turnovers while Messersmith and Dunklee had two apiece.

Colton Clingan earned the win in net, making six saves on nine shots faced in 19 minutes of action.

