WHITMIRE — On Thursday, the Whitmire High School Wolverines defeated the Estill High School Fighting Gators, winning the first game in the playoffs. This Friday they will travel to Wagener to take on the Wagener-Salley War Eagles.

“The Varsity Football team won a playoff game for the first time since 2007 with a 35-3 victory over the Estill Fighting Gators. The Thursday night contest pitted a number two seed Wolverines team against a number five seed Region III-A foe,” said Head Coach Charlie Jenkins.

The Wolverines now have a record of 7-3, while the War Eagles are 9-1. Friday’s game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. in Wagener.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@www.newberryobserver.com