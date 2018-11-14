PROSPERITY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified 23-year-old Zane McClendon Spigner as the victim of a multi-vehicle accident that occurred on Sunday, November 11.

According to Corporal Bill Rhyne, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision occurred at approximately 1:35 p.m. on Ira Kinard Road, about 5.5 miles from the town of Prosperity. The collision involved three vehicles.

The driver of a 2003 Ford F-150 and Spigner, who was driving a Honda motorcycle, were heading west, the driver of a 1994 Ford Ranger was driving east. The teen driver of the Ford Ranger crossed over the center, sideswiping the Ford F-150 and hitting Spigner head on.

Spigner, who was not wearing a helmet, died at the scene, according to Rhyne.

An autopsy was performed Monday morning (November 12). It has been concluded that Spigner died of multiple blunt force injuries of the chest due to the collision and the manner has been determined to be an accident, according to Kneece.

This incident remains under investigation South Carolina Highway Patrol.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com