MARS HILL, N.C. — Newberry’s last-second heroics not enough as Mars Hill escapes with a 21-17 win Saturday afternoon at Meares Stadium.

With one final drive left for Newberry, they would have to go 63 yards in just over two minutes to get a touchdown. The Wolves moved quickly, picking up 41 yards through the air, 28 of them coming off a catch made by Catriez Cook. A pass interference was able to extend the drive for Newberry on a fourth and long. The Lions defense was able to make a goal line stand on a fourth and goal from the one to seal the game.

This was a game of two halves for the Wolves (5-6, 3-4 SAC) as they gained nearly 300 more yards of offense than that of the whole first half.

The first half was one that the Wolves would like to forget with their first three possessions ending in turnovers, including two in the red zone. With Mars Hill getting on the board first, the defense was able to keep Newberry in the ball game, surrendering four yards on eight plays.

With the defense firing on all cylinders and gaining the momentum, the offense reacted and was able to feed off the energy. The Wolves were able to cover 62 yards in seven plays, capped off by an Austin Barnes 21-yard touchdown to even the score at the start of the second quarter. On the drive, the offense was able to drive down the field without putting themselves in any third down opportunities.

The defense was once again a strong point of the Wolves team as they held Mars Hill to under 200 yards of their season average. Jamarcus Henderson highlighted the defense, leading the way in tackles (12 solo, 2 assists) and tackles-for-loss (4), moving him tied for 21st in a career in Division II with 62.5. That also places him second in SAC history, two shy from behind former Catawba linebacker Kyle Kitchens.

After the defense giving up a lengthy touchdown drive to the Lions and the offense going three and out on the ensuing possession, the Wolves needed a spark to help lift the team. There is one player that you can count on when you need them most, and that’s senior linebacker Joe Blue. Blue was able to give Newberry stellar field position, taking the ball to the Mars Hill 16-yard line. Blue was able to eclipse the 100-tackle mark on the season with 14 to help lead the way.

After a personal foul penalty and a sack, the Wolves found themselves at the 32-yard line. Kevin Weber came on t0 attempt the 49-yard field goal but pushed it to the left.

The Lions added another touchdown and took a 21-7 lead into the half

Newberry had their backs against the wall coming into the second half of action and needed to get points on the board. The Wolves started the second drive in the third quarter at their own 15-yard. This did not faze Dre Harris and the rest of the offense as he was able to find Deshun Kitchings on a 46-yard pass that flipped the field position. Harris was able to work his way down the rest of the field and capped it off with a seven yard touchdown score to give the Wolves new life.

Harris had a career-high 232 yards through the air to go along with 51 yards on the ground.

With the defense keeping Mars Hill out of the end zone the entire second half, the Wolves knew they had a chance to win this game and complete the comeback. After a Harris interception, Newberry got the ball back at their own one yard line. The Wolves did not let that get the better of them as they were able to get some breathing room and worked the ball down the field.

Newberry got into the Lions territory, but the drive stalled and came up short. Shea Rodgers tried a fake punt run but fell short on the line of gain by two yards. Mars Hill go the ball and looked to close the game out with just over four minutes remaining. The Lions could not find their offense and found themselves going the wrong way, losing 21 yards on three plays.

Saturday marks the final game for Newberry’s 14 seniors, who depart with 27 wins, two trips to the NCAA playoffs and a SAC championship in 2016.

The defense was once again a strong point of the Wolves team as they held Mars Hill to under 200 yards of their season average. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_NCFootballMarsHill.jpg The defense was once again a strong point of the Wolves team as they held Mars Hill to under 200 yards of their season average. Courtesy photo