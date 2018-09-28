Bulldogs fall to Wolverines

The Bulldogs work to stop the Wolverines in their Region opener of the season. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer The Bulldogs work to stop the Wolverines in their Region opener of the season. -

NEWBERRY — The Newberry High School Bulldogs fell to Woodruff High School in their Region opener 35-21 Friday night.

The first quarter remained scoreless until the 1:21 mark after the Wolverines put the first set of points on the board, the PAT was successful, the Wolverines starting the night off 7-0.

Regaining ball possession, the Bulldogs answered back to the Wolverines with a touchdown by Ahmorae Wilmore with 8:36 remaining in the second quarter. The PAT by Rodrigo Nava-Munoz was good, the scored now tied 7-7.

With just under five minutes before halftime, Wolverine Demi Dale found the end zone for another Wolverine touchdown, the PAT was good, with the Wolverines taking the lead 14-7.

Wolverine Cole Fuller added to Woodruff’s lead, finding the end zone with 1:07 before halftime, the PAT was no good, going into the locker rooms the score remained 20-7 after an unsuccessful field goal attempt by the Bulldogs.

Returning from halftime, the Bulldogs would try to catch up to the Wolverines, a fumble by the Wolverines was recovered by Bulldog Tailyn Caldwell, with 8:55 left in the third the Bulldogs found the end zone for the second time during the contest, the PAT was good, the Bulldogs still trailing 20-14.

The Bulldogs took a one point lead with 4:37 remaining in the third after Wilmore found his way into the end zone again, the PAT was good, the score 21-20.

Shortly, the Wolverines would take back the lead after a touchdown by Omarion Mckelvin, the Wolverines completed a successful two point conversion, the Bulldogs trailing again 28-21.

In the final quarter, the Bulldogs would fumble on a play, which was recovered by the Wolverines, the Wolverines found the end zone and the PAT was good for the final score 35-21.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

