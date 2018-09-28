Tri-Academy falls 43-6

NEWBERRY — Tri-Academy was defeated 43-6 by Richard Winn Academy tonight.

Richard Winn made it onto the board with six minutes on the board in the first, the kick was good and they led 7-0. The scored twice more in the first, with two good kicks ending the quarter 22-0. Their success continued in the second, scoring three additional times, making three kicks.

Richard Winn led 43-0 going into halftime.

During the second half, Tri-Academy prevented Richard Winn from adding anymore points on the board. Matt Hegler was able to score for Tri Academy with only 35 seconds left in the game, the two point conversion was no good and the game ended 43-6.